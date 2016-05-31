By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 31 The CEOs of some of Europe's
largest telecoms companies swooped in on Brussels on Tuesday to
press the EU executive to do more to promote investment in new
networks as part of a forthcoming review of telecoms rules.
The heads of KPN, Deutsche Telekom,
Proximus, BT Group, Telekom Austria
and Telenor met three European commissioners to discuss
the need for investment in superfast networks to meet rising
demand for data services.
The European Commission is reviewing the 28-member bloc's
current set of 15-year old telecoms rules with the aim of
encouraging operators to increase coverage of fibre-optic cable
that can deliver speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
The six CEOs met with Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager, Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen and Guenther
Oettinger, the digital economy commissioner.
"Telecom CEOs will vouch for a strong pro-innovation and
pro-investment approach to regulation," they said in a joint
statement with telecoms lobby group ETNO.
"Such an approach is needed to respond to European
citizens' quest for ultrafast connectivity and innovative
services."
The Commission faces the difficult task of balancing the
demands of former state-owned monopolies that control most of
the networks with those of operators who do not own their own
infrastructure and therefore rely on access to those networks to
serve their customers.
Current rules, the original purpose of which was to break
the hold of the former monopolies, force operators with
"significant market power" to give competitors access to their
networks at regulated prices.
Companies such as Deutsche Telekom and KPN have long argued
that such rules are a disincentive for investment since they
lower the return on capital.
"That is the fundamental challenge the Commission faces,"
said Rob Bratby, a partner who specialises in the telecoms
sector at law firm Olswang.
Bratby said that investors want certainty that regulators
are not going to interfere, but such a laissez faire approach
would cause consternation among competitors.
Challengers such as Vodafone and TalkTalk,
argue that it is competition that drives investment and keeps
prices affordable.
Loosening obligations on incumbent network operators to open
up their infrastructure or give them more leeway to set access
prices would be detrimental to such competition, they say.
(Editing by David Goodman)