* EU reforms aim to help bloc catch up with Asia, U.S.
* Proposals could rein in Google, Facebook
* Plans expected to face fierce opposition from EU lawmakers
By Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 The European Commission will
unveil plans on Wednesday that could boost revenues for
telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom and
Orange and give publishers more power to demand
payment from Google for news snippets.
The proposals are part of the Commission's efforts to reform
the bloc's telecoms and copyright industries and help the
28-nation European Union catch up with Asia and the United
States.
But the reforms, to be announced by Commission
Vice-President Andrus Ansip, are expected to face fierce
opposition from European lawmakers and EU countries, which have
to approve them before they can become law.
One key proposal is to allow former telecoms incumbents to
collaborate without running foul of EU competition rules as long
as they promise to invest in upgrading their network
infrastructure, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
{ID:nL8N1BJ1E1]
Another would force EU governments to grant telecom spectrum
licences for at least 25 years, providing a stable environment
for operators to roll out expensive high-speed mobile broadband.
The Commission's copyright proposal will also give
publishers more bargaining power vis-a-vis Google when demanding
payment from the world's most popular Internet search engine for
displaying snippets of their news.
A major beneficiary would be Germany's Axel Springer
, Europe's biggest publisher, which has lobbied hard
on this issue. In November 2014, it scrapped a move to block
Google from running extracts of articles from its newspapers,
saying the experiment had caused traffic to its sites to plunge.
The proposed rules also seek to rein in chat apps such as
Microsoft's Skype and Facebook's WhatsApp by
extending security and confidentiality rules which currently
only cover telecoms providers.
The EU reform plans came after heavy lobbying by telecoms
and Internet companies.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)