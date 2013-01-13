LONDON Jan 13 The European Union will set out
reforms for a pan-European telecommunications market this year
to support competition and investment in the sector, the bloc's
telecoms chief, Neelie Kroes, said in an interview with the
Financial Times.
"We're working on a range of measures to create common and
stable conditions across the EU for telecoms competition,
investment and growth, which should also make cross-border
consolidation more attractive," the European commissioner for
digital agenda said in comments published on the paper's website
on Sunday.
Kroes said she was not seeking a single regulator, but
greater cooperation between the European Commission and national
regulators, as well as asset-sharing between companies to
promote investment.
The comments followed a report in the Financial Times on
Wednesday that EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia had met with
the heads of Europe's big telecoms groups to discuss a
pan-European infrastructure network.
However, industry sources later played down the idea of a
single network, saying the November meeting had focussed on
whether the large number of operators could be consolidated
through takeovers.
Executives from Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom
, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, KPN
and Belgacom attended the meeting with
Almunia.