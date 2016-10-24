(Adds dropped words "higher fees" in first paragraph)
* EU committed to ending roaming charges in June 2017
* Wholesale prices need to be brought down first
* New proposal would allow firms to charge other firms extra
* Designed to compensate them for handling more tourist
traffic
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 Mobile telecoms operators in
different European countries could be allowed to charge each
other higher fees for keeping their customers connected when
they travel abroad under a proposal suggested by Spain aimed at
helping operators recover their costs when roaming charges are
abolished.
The European Union has committed itself to letting its 500
million citizens use their phones while travelling abroad within
Europe without incurring cross-border roaming charges from June
next year.
But the network operating companies will still face costs in
the form of the wholesale charges they pay to foreign operators
to let their customers use their networks.
European member states are split as to where the cap on
wholesale roaming charges should be set to avoid operators
raising their domestic prices to recoup lost revenues.
And now they are discussing a provision that would allow
operators hosting EU tourists on their networks to charge more
than the wholesale cap in exceptional circumstances if they are
unable to recover their costs, several EU diplomats said.
The problem stems from big differences in domestic prices,
making an EU-wide wholesale cap that suits all 28 member states
very elusive.
In the north and east of Europe, where domestic prices are
low and packages relatively generous, operators fear that if
wholesale prices are not brought down enough they will be forced
to either raise prices at home or stop offering roaming services
completely.
On the other hand countries like Spain, Greece and Portugal
which attract a lot of tourists say the wholesale rates need to
be high enough to allow their operators to recover the cost of
hosting so many travellers on their networks, otherwise they too
may need to raise domestic prices.
A proposal by Spain would allow operators to ask their
regulators for permission to levy wholesale roaming charges on
foreign operators above the EU cap where they are not able to
recover "actual and projected" costs of hosting tourists on
their networks, according to a version seen by Reuters.
The regulator would have to decide if the company is "cost
efficient" before granting permission, and the extra charge
could only be levied for up to one year and "only to the extent
necessary to recover the costs".
A diplomatic source said the proposal would not affect the
end of retail roaming charges for consumers, which is set to
come into force on June 15, as it dealt only with payments made
between the operating companies.
But several countries are concerned by the proposal,
diplomats said, since it would effectively increase the
wholesale price operators have to pay when their customers
travel abroad.
And EU law allows operators to continue to charge customers
extra for using their phones abroad if they can show a revenue
hit of at least 5 percent.
The only way to accept the Spanish proposal would be to
lower the wholesale caps significantly, one diplomat said.
The European Commission has proposed setting the wholesale
cap for data at 8.50 euros per gigabyte, although the European
Parliament and many countries want it to be much lower.
EU deputy ambassadors meet on Wednesday to try to break the
stalemate on wholesale caps but an agreement is not guaranteed,
meaning the issue could then be left for the ministers of member
states to tackle when they meet in December.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)