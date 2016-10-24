* EU committed to ending roaming charges in June 2017
* Wholesale prices need to be brought down first
* New proposal would allow firms to charge other firms extra
* Designed to compensate for handling more tourist traffic
(Adds proposed wholesale caps, recasts)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 Mobile telecoms operators
across Europe could be allowed to charge each other higher fees
for keeping customers connected when they travel abroad under a
Spanish proposal to help firms recoup their costs when roaming
charges are abolished.
The European Union has committed to letting its 500 million
citizens use their phones while travelling abroad within Europe
without incurring cross-border roaming charges from June 2017.
But the network operating companies will still face costs in
the form of the wholesale charges they pay to foreign operators
to let their customers use their networks.
European member states are split as to where the cap on
wholesale roaming charges should be set to avoid operators
raising their domestic prices to recover lost revenues.
On Wednesday, deputy EU ambassadors will attempt to break
the stalemate and discuss a provision originally proposed by
Spain that would allow operators hosting EU tourists on their
networks to ask their regulators for permission to charge more
than the wholesale cap in exceptional circumstances if they are
unable to recover their costs.
Slovakia, which is chairing the discussions as holder of the
rotating EU presidency, has proposed limiting the surcharge
that can be levied so the final amount does not exceed 8.50
euros per gigabyte, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
Under the proposal, wholesale data caps would be
progressively cut from 10.50 euros per gigabyte to 6.50 euros
from June 2021, meaning that operators would only have an
incentive to levy a surcharge from 2020 onwards, when the
wholesale cap dips below 8.50 euros per gigabyte.
Still, the so-called sustainability mechanism faces
opposition from states pushing for low wholesale caps to ensure
their operators are not forced to hike retail prices or stop
offering roaming altogether.
One diplomatic source said the sustainability proposal would
not affect the end of retail roaming charges for consumers,
which is set to come into force on June 15, as it dealt only
with payments made between the operating companies.
The only way to accept the Spanish proposal would be to
lower the wholesale caps significantly, another diplomat said.
A European Commission source said the wholesale data caps
originally proposed by the EU executive meant there was "no need
for a derogation at wholesale level as our proposal aims at
fully covering the costs".
The Commission had proposed a wholesale data cap of 0.85
euro cent per megabyte, or 8.50 euros per gigabyte.
EU-WIDE CAP ELUSIVE
Big differences in domestic prices make an EU-wide wholesale
cap that suits all 28 member states elusive.
In the north and east of Europe, where domestic prices are
low and packages relatively generous, operators fear that if
wholesale prices are not brought down enough they will be forced
to either raise prices at home or stop offering roaming.
But tourist destinations such as Spain, Greece and Portugal
say the wholesale rates need to be high enough to allow their
operators to recover the cost of hosting so many travellers on
their networks, otherwise they too may need to raise prices.
Under the Spanish proposal, the national regulator would
have to decide if the company is "cost efficient" before
granting it permission to levy a surcharge on other operators.
The extra charge could only be levied for up to one year and
"only to the extent necessary to recover the costs".
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Alexander Smith)