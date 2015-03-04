(Adds detail)
BRUSSELS, March 4 European Union member states
agreed to delay the end of mobile roaming charges in the
28-nation bloc until at least 2018, setting them on a collision
course with EU lawmakers who want the fees scrapped this year.
Under proposals agreed on Wednesday, mobile operators such
as Vodafone and Orange would be allowed to
keep levying surcharges, albeit lower than the current ones, for
travelling abroad.
Ending roaming charges for using mobile phones abroad is a
priority for the executive European Commission, which proposed a
reform of the European telecoms sector in 2013 to lower national
barriers.
Wednesday's agreement paves the way for final negotiations
between the European Parliament, member states and the
Commission to find a common position on the telecoms reform
package.
The discussions, expected in April, will pit member states
against EU lawmakers and the Commission, which recently rapped
them for pushing back the end of roaming charges to 2018 and
scrapping provisions on harmonising the sale of airwaves across
the bloc.
"This is extremely disappointing," said Guy Verhofstadt,
president of the liberals in the European Parliament. "The only
winners from it are national telecoms operators themselves."
The European Parliament last year overwhelmingly voted to
ending roaming charges within the EU by the end of 2015. It also
backed rules to force Internet service providers to treat all
traffic equally, a principle known as net neutrality.
Member states instead backed a more flexible version of net
neutrality which would allow operators to prioritise some types
of traffic for "specialised services", such as connectivity for
driverless cars, provided that the normal delivery of the
Internet is not impaired.
Users will still get a "basic roaming allowance" to make
calls and access the Internet when travelling within the EU up
to a limited daily allowance.
Operators would be able to levy a surcharge for usage above
the allowance, but it would be capped at the maximum wholesale
prices operators pay each other.
Finding a way to end roaming charges has proven difficult
despite the political will from Brussels to help consumers.
Member states with cheap domestic tariffs, such as those in
Eastern Europe, are concerned that their operators will be
forced to raise prices at home if the wholesale tariffs they pay
other operators when their customers travel abroad are not
lowered first.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Jason Neely)