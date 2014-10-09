* Retail, wholesale fixed line voice markets no longer
regulated
* Consumers increasingly use mobile, Skype to make voice
calls
* New high-quality broadband market will remain regulated
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 European regulators can remove
limits on the prices that leading telecoms firms such as Orange
and Telecom Italia can charge smaller
operators for accessing their telephone networks for voice
calls, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The move was hailed by the Commission as an example of how
increased competition from alternative services like online
service Skype could lead to a liberalisation of Europe's
telecoms industry and unlock much-needed investment in superfast
networks to make the continent more competitive with the United
States.
"I am delighted to announce this cut in telecoms red tape.
It is the result of increased competition in telecoms markets
and it takes us a step closer to a real connected continent,"
said Neelie Kroes, the EU's outgoing Commissioner for telecoms.
Under the revised "recommendation on relevant markets",
national regulators will no longer have to prove to the
Commission that prices charged by telecoms operators to both
retail and wholesale customers - i.e. other operators - for
accessing their fixed line telephone networks need to be
regulated.
Should a national authority wish to keep regulating its
market, it will have to prove to the Commission that competition
alone would not guarantee fair prices for consumers.
The Commission can, however, veto a national regulator's
plans to regulate a market if it disagrees with its assessment.
The German regulator, for example, already signalled over
the summer that it would continue regulating parts of the fixed
line voice market.
The move was welcomed by industry lobbying group ETNO, whose
members include Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia
and TeliaSonera, as they will have more
freedom in charging both smaller operators for giving access to
their networks and retail customers for making fixed calls.
"EU citizens and businesses demand superfast networks:
moving away from unnecessary regulation is a fundamental first
step if we are to unlock the massive investments needed," said
ETNO's chairman Luigi Gambardella.
The increased use of mobile phones and the expansion of
voice-over-IP services such as Skype, which allow people to make
calls over an Internet connection, have slashed prices for fixed
calls.
In 2012, revenues from fixed telephony at major telecoms
companies dropped by 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to 59
billion euros, according to data from ETNO.
PREMATURE DEREGULATION
Smaller players, however, say opening up the wholesale
market could hurt their margins since they must rent capacity on
networks from incumbents to allow their customers to make
fixed-line calls.
Their view, shared by the EU's group of national telecoms
regulators, BEREC, and consumer groups is that such deregulation
is still premature and that price hikes will be passed onto
consumers.
"Ex-ante regulation has proven very efficient in opening up
telecommunications markets to increased competition and
therefore should be maintained, in particular considering that
competition levels are not the same across different member
states," said Monique Goyens from consumer group BEUC.
But the Commission said that the number of customers who are
either unable or unwilling to use broadband to make calls -
typically the elderly - is low.
In a move welcomed by alternative operators the Commission
also redefined two broadband markets so as to recognise the
importance of providing so-called high-quality broadband
products, typically more advanced and reliable services used by
businesses.
Smaller operators who don't own the underlying
infrastructure say regulating the high-quality access market is
necessary to ensure they are not shut out of providing lucrative
broadband services to businesses.
For example, an operator serving a business will often need
to be able to ensure a high-speed, reliable connection, which
requires it to be able to access the incumbent's network for
timely repairs in case of a fault.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)