* Telecom firms will have to "treat all traffic equally"
* Industry says prioritising some types of data is necessary
* EU member states, European Parliament finalising telecoms
reform
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 28 Draft European Union proposals
limiting how telecom operators manage the traffic on their
networks will not make welcome reading for firms in the industry
as they look to prioritise and earn potentially vast income from
some types of data.
The draft text on so-called "net neutrality" put forward by
Latvia, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, and seen by
Reuters, would force telecom companies such as Orange
and Telefonica to treat all data equally, something
they say is technically impossible.
It is due to be discussed by EU ambassadors on Friday, ahead
of the third and possibly final round of negotiations next week
between EU member states and the European Parliament to find an
agreement on net neutrality and ending mobile roaming charges
across the 28-member bloc.
Telecom companies want leeway in being able to dedicate
network capacity to services such as providing connectivity for
driverless cars and facilitating the exchange of medical data
between patients and health professionals.
But net neutrality advocates counter that it would set up a
two-speed Internet and violate the openness of the web.
EU lawmakers last year voted for a very strict version of
net neutrality. But member state representatives have over the
past few months inched towards a lighter approach, allowing
operators more flexibility in how they treat data.
The latest text reintroduces the obligation to "treat all
traffic equally" and only allows specialised services where
there is enough network capacity to ensure other users'
connections are not materially impacted.
"If restrictive rules on traffic management and specialised
services are approved, we risk to worsen the user experience and
to reduce the overall growth and job creation potential of
Europe's digital economy," said Steven Tas, head of industry
group ETNO, whose members include Deutsche Telekom,
Telefonica and Telecom Italia.
The Latvian proposal will also irk telecom firms by bringing
forward the date for the abolishment of mobile roaming charges
when travelling across the EU.
While EU lawmakers want the fees to go by the end of next
year, member states had earlier been reluctant to set a date,
effectively delaying the abolition of roaming until at least
2018.
But the text now proposes 15 June 2017 as an end date as
both sides seek to reconcile their positions.
In the interim a transitional system, running from May 2016
until June 2017, would apply in which consumers would get at
least 50 minutes of calls, 50 text messages and 150 megabytes of
data at their domestic rates when travelling abroad.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas)