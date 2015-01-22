By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 22 European Union member states
are unlikely to support an EU-wide ban on telecoms companies
offering online services such as Facebook and Spotify for free,
according to a proposal by EU presidency Latvia.
EU member states are discussing net neutrality - the
principle that all traffic should be treated equally - as part
of efforts to agree on reform of the European telecoms sector.
So-called "zero-rating", where operators offer unlimited
access to certain online services - typically Facebook,
music streaming or online television - is seen as good for
competition and innovation as well as more choice for consumers.
But some consumer groups, internet activists and member
states consider this to be in breach of net neutrality since it
makes some services more attractive than others and operators
can choose to make their own services zero-rated, thereby
distorting competition.
A proposal on net neutrality by Latvia, seen by Reuters,
says that an explicit ban on positive price discrimination -
such as zero-rating - was unlikely to gain the support of all
members.
"The issue of positive price discrimination could be left
outside the scope of this instrument...this would allow each
member state to decide whether to ban price discrimination at
national level, or leave the assessment of such practices to
general competition law," the document says.
Supporters of zero-rating argue it is a way of giving
low-income customers greater access to the Internet. For
example, Wikipedia is offered for free as part of the "Wikipedia
Zero" campaign in 48 countries worldwide by carriers such as
Orange and Telenor.
Countries such as the Netherlands and Norway already have
bans on price discrimination - meaning operators cannot offer
some services outside of a customer's data allowance - but an
EU-wide ban would extend that to all 28 member states.
Leaving the choice to individual governments runs the risk
of a patchwork of approaches across the EU, however, contrary to
its aim to develop a single market in the telecoms sector.
Member state representatives will discuss the Latvian
proposal next Tuesday, where they are expected to decide whether
to include a ban or not, diplomats said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas)