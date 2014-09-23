* Wholesale access for voice services to be deregulated
* EU member states agreed to proposal on Tuesday
* National regulators will still have final say
By Julia Fioretti and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 EU regulators are set to
remove limits on the prices that leading telecoms firms such as
Orange and Telecom Italia can charge smaller
operators for accessing their networks, a European Commission
source said on Tuesday.
The European Union's member states approved the measure on
Tuesday, the source said, paving the way for its formal adoption
by mid-October.
The move will be welcomed by big industry players, while the
smaller firms say it will hurt their margins and lead to price
increases for consumers.
The EU's existing "recommendation on relevant markets"
defines the telecommunications markets that are subject to
regulation at the EU level to ensure that there is enough
competition among operators. If national regulators can show
that a particular market is not dominated by one player,
however, then they can deregulate it.
Under the new recommendation, given that the expansion of
new services such as Skype has slashed prices and enhanced
competition, national regulators do not need to provide proof to
remove limits on wholesale prices.
Incumbent telecoms operators said this move would boost
investment in broadband infrastructure and help them catch up
with their peers in the United States, where the rolling-out of
network infrastructure is more advanced than in Europe.
"Competition from alternative platforms and over-the-top
service competition are today well established, and this
recommendation is the right instrument to adapt regulation to
the new market reality," said ETNO, a telecoms lobbying group.
ETNO members include Deutsche Telekom, Orange,
KPN, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and
TeliaSonera.
REVENUES ERODED
Years of falling prices for calls and text messages have
eroded operators' revenues as consumers have switched to
services such as Skype and WhatsApp, which allow them to call
and text over an Internet connection.
In 2012, revenues from fixed telephony at major telecoms
companies dropped by 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to 59
billion euros, according to ETNO data.
Under the new recommendation, the final decision on whether
to open a market rests with the national regulators. The German
regulator, for example, signalled in July that it would continue
to regulate prices for fixed calls.
Opening up the wholesale market could hurt margins for
smaller players that must rent capacity on networks from
incumbents to allow their customers to make fixed-line calls.
Their view, shared by the EU's group of national telecoms
regulators, BEREC, is that such deregulation is still premature
and that price hikes will be passed onto consumers.
"In the vast majority of member states, end-users will have
very little choice - often only one, the incumbent - if fixed
voice regulation is removed," said ECTA, a telecoms lobbying
group representing TalkTalk, Wind and E-Plus, among
others.
"Such premature deregulation will harm competition and thus
ultimately the users, be they consumers or businesses."
(editing by Jane Baird)