BRUSSELS Jan 27 Mobile operators such as
Vodafone and Orange would be allowed to
continue levying roaming charges over the next three years,
according to an EU document, defying European lawmakers'
proposal to scrap the fees by the end of this year.
Ending roaming charges for using mobile phones abroad is a
priority for the executive European Commission, which proposed a
reform of the European telecoms sector in 2013 to knock down
national barriers.
Last year the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to
end roaming fees within the EU by the end of 2015, as
data-hungry consumers complained of the high and opaque cost of
using their devices abroad.
According to the proposal from Latvia which holds the
rotating EU presidency, telecoms firms will offer customers a
"basic roaming allowance", meaning they can browse the internet
or make calls abroad at domestic rates up to a limited
allowance.
The document, seen by Reuters, does not specify the
allowance, although it says that its aim "should not be to
replicate domestic consumption pattern or to avoid abnormal
usage".
Beyond this allowance, operators will not be able to charge
consumers more than the maximum wholesale prices, currently 0.05
euros per minute or MB of data.
Since July the maximum roaming surcharge that can be levied
by operators such as Orange, Vodafone and
Telefonica has been 0.20 euros per MB of data abroad.
Finding a way to end retail roaming charges has been
complicated by the wholesale charges that operators pay each
other when their customers travel abroad.
Member states with cheap domestic rates, such as those in
eastern Europe, worry that their operators will be forced to
hike domestic prices if the wholesale tariffs they pay other
operators when their customers travel abroad are not lowered.
The text asks the Commission to initiate a review of the
EU's wholesale market and if necessary make legislative
proposals to amend it by mid-2018, meaning retail roaming
surcharges will not be phased out before then.
The EU's 28 countries will discuss the Latvian proposal next
week, and if all agree then a compromise will still need to be
negotiated with the European Parliament and the Commission,
meaning the text is likely to undergo changes.
