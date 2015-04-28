By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, April 28
BRUSSELS, April 28 Mobile telecoms firms in
Europe will have to offer their customers at least 100 megabytes
(MB) of data a year at domestic rates when travelling within the
European Union, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.
EU member states and members of the European Parliament are
in the final stage of negotiations on a package aimed at
slashing mobile roaming fees and also setting net neutrality
rules on how telecom operators handle the traffic on their
networks.
While members of the Brussels-based legislature voted last
year to abolish roaming fees by the end of 2015, member states
have pushed back the date and instead considered a system
whereby consumers could enjoy a limited daily allowance at
domestic prices before being charged extra.
The latest proposal from Latvia, which holds the rotating
European Presidency, suggests that telecoms firms should have to
give their customers a basic yearly roaming allowance of 100
minutes of incoming and outgoing voice calls, 50 text messages
and 100 MB of data - equivalent to about 300 emails with
attachments.
That is a step up from an earlier proposal which would have
given customers just 35 minutes of outgoing calls, 35 texts and
35 MB a year.
The proposal needs to be discussed further by member states
and will almost certainly undergo changes in the next round of
negotiations with the Parliament, expected some time around the
middle of next month.
Operators will be able to levy a surcharge for any usage
above the allowance although this would be capped at the maximum
wholesale prices they pay other firms for handling the traffic
when their customers are abroad.
Eliminating roaming charges has been a banner issue for the
European Commission for several years, and Andrus Ansip, the
Commission's vice president in charge of its Digital Single
Market project, has criticised member states repeatedly for
watering down the original proposal.
Capping roaming surcharges at wholesale prices would still
mean they are slashed by 75 percent. The maximum wholesale
charge for data is currently 0.05 euros per MB, while the retail
cap is 0.20 euros per MB.
Member states with cheap domestic rates, such as those in
Eastern Europe, fear that eliminating retail roaming fees
without tackling the wholesale charges could lead to their
operators raising domestic prices to cover the costs.
On the other hand operators in countries with a lot of
incoming tourist traffic, like Spain's Telefonica, earn
a lot of money from charging other operators to use their
networks.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)