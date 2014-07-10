BRIEF-Wige Media sees revenues of around 60 mln euros for 2017
* In 2017, EBITDA target set at 2.7 million euros ($2.94 million) and EBIT at 1.5 million euros
BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Union's top court upheld on Thursday a ruling that Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica must pay a 152 million euro fine imposed by the European Commission for the abuse of its dominant position in the Spanish broadband market.
Telefonica appealed an earlier decision by the General Court that it must pay the fine to the European Court of Justice.
"In today's judgment, the Court dismisses Telefonica's appeal in its entirety," the ECJ said in a statement.
"The fine of 151,875,000 euros imposed by the Commission and upheld by the General Court therefore remains unchanged," it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
PHUKET, Thailand, April 28 A relative of the Thai baby whose murder was shown on Facebook Live earlier this week said he was too distraught and intent on getting police to the crime scene to worry about getting the horrific videos taken down.