BRUSSELS May 4 Thomson Reuters
has offered additional concessions to the European Commission to
end an antitrust investigation related to codes for financial
data, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.
"I can confirm we have received new proposals for
commitments by Thomson Reuters," said Antoine Colombani, a
spokesman for competition issues at the Commission, the EU
executive.
Thomson Reuters submitted some concessions in December last
year. But in a market test conducted by the EU watchdog,
competitors and trading firms then demanded more.
The Commission has charged Thomson Reuters with blocking
competition in the market for financial data with its Reuters
Instrument Codes' system. This identifies stocks, bonds and
other financial instruments on systems used by traders around
the world.