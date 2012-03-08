* Almunia says market test of Thomson Reuters concessions
unsuccessful
* Thomson Reuters offered to open classification system to
paying rivals
* EU regulator wants more concessions
* Thomson Reuters say cooperating with regulator
By Foo Yun Chee and Kristian Mortensen
BRUSSELS/COPENHAGEN, March 8 The European
Union's investigation into the codes Thomson Reuters Corp
uses to identify financial securities has reached a
critical stage after competitors and trading firms demanded more
concessions from the company, Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters owns the 'Reuters Instrument Codes' system
for identifying stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on
its systems used by traders around the world, controlling access
to these RICs, which some competitors and the EU Commission
argue stifles competition in the market for financial data.
In December, the company proposed opening its classification
to competitors, as long as they pay a licensing fee. Almunia
said on Thursday that Thomson Reuters needs to offer further
concessions.
"We have concerns that Thomson Reuters has potentially
abused a dominant market position by restricting the usage of
its identification codes, RICs (Reuters Instrument Codes),
thereby limiting the ability of its customers to switch to
competing data providers," Almunia told a competition conference
in Copenhagen.
Thomson Reuters said it was analysing feedback from the
so-called market test of its compromise, offered to resolve the
long-running probe.
"While we are undergoing this review, it would be
inappropriate to comment. However, Thomson Reuters will continue
to fully cooperate with the EU while we are engaged in this
process," spokeswoman Yvonne Diaz said.
The company could face a fine if it does not offer more
concessions, after rivals and financial firms said the December
proposals did not go far enough. The European Commission sought
feedback from third parties, who had until Jan. 25 to comment.
"We have now reached a critical stage in this investigation.
If no effective solution can be agreed upon, then we will have
to draw the adequate conclusions," Almunia said.
"The participants in this market test, stakeholders,
competitors, users, those who participated in this exercise,
said 'this is not enough to remove the problems'," Almunia told
reporters.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their
global turnover for breaching EU rules.
Thomson Reuters' financial markets business competes
primarily with Bloomberg LP, which has a similar classification
system.
According to a report in the Financial Times last month
Bloomberg is planning to offer a free and open software
interface that aims to bypass the Thomson Reuters RIC system.