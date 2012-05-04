By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 4 Thomson Reuters
has offered additional concessions to the European Commission to
end an antitrust investigation related to codes for financial
data, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.
Thomson Reuters owns the 'Reuters Instrument Codes' system
for identifying stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on
its systems used by traders around the world, controlling access
to these RICs, which some competitors and the EU Commission
argue stifles competition in the market for financial data.
"I can confirm we have received new proposals for
commitments by Thomson Reuters," said Antoine Colombani, a
spokesman for competition issues at the Commission, the EU
executive. He did not provide details.
Thomson Reuters said the latest concessions were aimed at
addressing customers' concerns.
"It is premature to comment further or discuss those
details, but we are continuing to cooperate fully with the
European Commission and look forward to resolving this matter,"
Thomson Reuters spokeswoman Yvonne Diaz said in a statement.
In December last year, Thomson Reuters offered to open its
classification to competitors as long as they pay a licensing
fee. But in a market test conducted by the EU watchdog,
competitors and trading firms then demanded more.
If the EU regulator accepts the new concessions, Thomson
Reuters will not be fined. Penalties for breaching EU rules can
reach up to 10 percent of a company's global turnover.
Thomson Reuters' financial markets business competes
primarily with Bloomberg LP, which has a similar classification
system.