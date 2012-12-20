BRUSSELS Dec 20 European Union regulators
dropped an antitrust investigation into Thomson Reuters
on Thursday after the company made it easier for customers using
its financial instrument codes to switch to competing services.
The European Commission said its ruling meant the news and
information company would not be penalised and that there was no
finding or admission of guilt in the settlement.
"The commitments offered by Thomson Reuters will enhance
competition in this market. Financial institutions that use
Reuters Instrument Codes will now be able to switch to
alternative providers more easily," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The Commission said Thomson Reuters offered to create a new
licence which will allow customers to use the codes for data
sourced from its rivals.