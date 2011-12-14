BRUSSELS Dec 14 News and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp has offered concessions to settle an EU antitrust investigation, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters did not agree with the EU regulator's preliminary assessment, the Commission said on its website, but offered to provide customers with licences to give them additional uses of codes known as RICs that identify specific stocks.

The Commission said it invited third parties to comment on the proposals before deciding whether to accept them.