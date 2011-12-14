BRUSSELS Dec 14 News and information
provider Thomson Reuters Corp has offered concessions
to settle an EU antitrust investigation, the European Commission
said on Wednesday.
Thomson Reuters did not agree with the EU regulator's
preliminary assessment, the Commission said on its website, but
offered to provide customers with licences to give them
additional uses of codes known as RICs that identify specific
stocks.
The Commission said it invited third parties to comment on
the proposals before deciding whether to accept them.