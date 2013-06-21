* Ministers reject ban on slim cigarettes in compromise
* Option for nations to ban cigarette branding kept
* EU health chief says spirit of his proposals retained
* Rules must be agreed jointly with European Parliament
By Claire Davenport and Ilona Wissenbach
BRUSSELS/LUXEMBOURG, June 21 European Union
health ministers agreed on Friday to ease tough planned
restrictions on tobacco products to overcome opposition from
some governments to the draft rules.
The ministers rejected a ban on slim cigarettes proposed by
the bloc's executive, the European Commission, but said they
should be sold in normal-sized packets to reduce their appeal.
They also agreed to outlaw menthol cigarettes and other tobacco
flavourings.
The bloc's health commissioner said that, despite the need
for compromise in order to reach an agreement, the spirit of the
Commission's original proposals has been retained.
"The main thrust is that tobacco should look like tobacco -
not like perfume or candy - and that it should taste like
tobacco as well," the Maltese commissioner Tonio Borg told a
news conference in Luxembourg after the ministerial talks.
Cigarette sales in the 27-nation EU bloc have fallen sharply
in recent years but - at about 33 percent - Europe still has a
higher proportion of smokers than any other region of the globe,
according to data from the World Health Organization.
The Commission proposed a crackdown on attractive tobacco
branding in December, saying such branding was designed to
recruit a new generation of younger smokers to replace the
estimated 700,000 Europeans who die of smoking-related illnesses
each year.
The discussions pitted western European nations that favour
tough tobacco controls against a group of central and eastern
member states led by Poland - one of Europe's top cigarette
producers - who fear the impact on tobacco industry jobs.
The Commission's proposal that graphic visual and written
warnings should cover 75 percent of the surface of all cigarette
packets in future - leaving just 25 percent or less for the
brand - was weakened to 65 per cent by ministers on Friday.
Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic did not
support the compromise, but their opposition is not enough to
prevent the law from being adopted.
Irish Health Minister James Reilly, who led Friday's talks,
dismissed economic arguments against tougher tobacco controls.
"It can never be - never - a choice between jobs and lives,"
he told reporters.
Holding up a slim metallic cigarette packet designed to look
like a lipstick, Reilly said: "That is advertising. That is
entrapment of young people."
In 2010, the world's four leading tobacco companies -
British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco,
Japan Tobacco, and Philip Morris - produced more
than 90 percent of the cigarettes sold in Europe, the Commission
said.
PLAIN PACKAGING
Last month, Ireland became the first European country to
agree a ban on all branding on cigarette packs in favour of
plain packaging and uniform labelling, following the example of
Australia.
While the EU proposals stop short of a full ban on branding,
ministers agreed that countries such as Ireland should be free
to impose plain packaging if they choose.
The proposals must also get the approval of the European
Parliament before becoming law, and the lawmaker leading the
debate in the assembly has called for a total ban on branding.
Friday's agreement means the rules could be finalised before
the start of European Parliament elections next May, allowing
them to enter force in 2016.
The draft rules have been in development for more than two
years and were the focus of intense lobbying by the tobacco
industry.
They played a part in the October resignation of former EU
Health Commissioner John Dalli, after one of his associates was
accused of seeking bribes from Swedish Match, a
producer of moist oral-snuff known as "snus", in return for
lifting a sales ban on the product outside Sweden.
Under the agreement, the sale of snus would remain illegal
across the EU except in Sweden. But a proposal that would have
forced snus producers to reformulate their products to remove
distinctive flavourings was dropped.
As concerns grow over the unregulated use of increasingly
popular electronic cigarettes, ministers tightened proposed
controls by agreeing that those containing 1 milligram (mg) of
nicotine or more would be classified as medicinal products
requiring prior EU marketing approval.
That also applied to e-cigarettes containing 2 mg or more
per millilitre for those that mix nicotine with water.