* EU could change packaging rules in new law
* Also considering larger health images on cigarette packs
* Smoking could kill 8 million people a year by 2030-WHO
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Aug 16 The European Union is
considering banning logos on cigarette packs as part of an
upcoming review of its law to deter smoking, a spokesman said on
Thursday, a day after Australia's highest court upheld a similar
ban.
The Australian court dismissed a legal challenge to the
government's ban, in a case filed by British American Tobacco
, Britain's Imperial Tobacco, Philip Morris
and Japan Tobacco.
The ruling means that starting in December, all cigarette
packs sold in Australia will brandish plain olive packaging.
The EU will publish a draft revision to its 2001 Tobacco
Products Directive in the fall, and may introduce more stringent
rules on packaging as well as extend legislation to newer
tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes.
"Many things are being discussed, including the possibility
of plain packaging," Antonio Gravili, a spokesperson for the
European Commission, told a news briefing.
Printing larger graphic images on cigarette packs of the
diseases linked to smoking is another option, Gravili said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says smoking is "one of
the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced".
Smoking causes lung cancer, which is often fatal, as well as
other chronic respiratory diseases. It is also a major risk
factor for heart diseases, the world's number one killers.
The WHO predicts smoking could kill 8 million people every
year by 2030 if governments don't take more action to help
people quit.
The EU's 2001 Directive required all member states to ensure
that cigarette packs carry text health warnings and in 2005 the
Commission recommended a series of graphic images to illustrate
health risks. Most EU countries have since adopted these
pictures.
Once the directive's revision is completed, it will need the
approval of the EU's 27 countries and over 700 members of the
European Parliament before it can become law.
Anti-smoking lobbies in Brussels say plain packaging could
prevent the young from getting hooked because a cigarette brand
can become a badge in the same way that sports shoes and mobile
phones can.
Tobacco firms say a packaging ban would infringe on their
intellectual-property rights and boost sales of fake or
illegally imported cigarettes.
In the EU, Britain has worked the most to make plain
packaging national law.
The British government finished a four-month consultation
on plain packaging last week. It is expected to make a decision
on whether to push ahead with legislation this year.
A lawyer who advises companies on the draft legislation said
companies could oppose the ban on grounds that it prevents free
trade because manufacturers outside Britain would have to change
packaging for the British market.
"If there was a European-wide initiative on plain packaging
then this would reduce the scope of a challenge," said lawyer
Paul Medlicott at law firm Addleshaw Goddard.
Figures from the Global Tobacco Surveillance System, a group
set up by the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, show
that Europe has the world's highest rate of smokers aged 13-15.