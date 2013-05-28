(Adds Argentine statement)

BRUSSELS May 28 The European Union is imposing punitive duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia, charging them with selling the product into the bloc at unfairly low prices.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had set provisional tariffs ranging from 6.8 to 10.6 percent for imports from Argentina and between zero and 9.6 percent for those from Indonesia.

Argentina's government denounced the new duties as a "protectionist" response to Europe's own inefficiency.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 biodiesel exporter and the two countries represent 90 percent of EU biodiesel imports. Their share of the EU market rose to 22 percent in 2011 from 9 percent in 2009.

The duties will be effective from Wednesday and the investigation will continue, with member states expected to vote on definitive duties - typically imposed for five years - before the end of November.

The European Union is conducting a parallel investigation into allegations of unfair subsidies for producers in Argentina and Indonesia. That is expected to conclude by the start of December.

Argentina said the punitive duties were meant to compensate for a lack of competitiveness in Europe's biodiesel industry.

"The action is due to the inability of European producers to compete with more efficient producers such as Argentina and Indonesia," said a statement from Argentina's foreign ministry.

EU regulators have said taxes imposed on Argentina's exports of crops such as soybean oil used to make biodiesel, but not on the finished product, make it uneconomical for EU refiners to produce biofuel from Argentine raw materials.

A similar export tax exists in Indonesia, which the commission says also undercuts European refiners.

Argentina and Indonesia say their measures comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Indonesia has said it might complain to the WTO if the European Union imposes penalties. Argentina launched a challenge at the WTO this week against EU rules for importing and marketing biodiesel. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi in Buenos Aires,; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Marguerita Choy)