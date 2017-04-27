COPENHAGEN, April 27 The European Union will reach a free trade deal with Britain after the country leaves, the bloc's trade commissioner said on Thursday.

"It's uncharted territory but I'm sure we will solve it. We will have a free trade agreement, that is for sure," Cecilia Malmstrom told a conference in Copenhagen.

When asked again whether she was certain, Malmstrom said: "Of course". (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen; editing by John Stonestreet)