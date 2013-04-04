BRUSSELS, April 4 EU states agreed to impose
duties on imports of Chinese plates and other table and
kitchenware on Thursday after the bloc's executive body said the
cheap Asian products were crowding out local goods, according to
officials.
The European Commission has accused a series of Chinese
companies of dumping, or selling products at unfairly low
prices.
In November, it suggested imposing import duties of up to
58.8 percent on Chinese ceramics to redress the balance with
locally produced tableware.
Most EU states rejected that, but on Thursday trade envoys
voted in favour of new duties after the Commission proposed a
lower rate of between 13.1 and 36.1 percent, according to
sources with knowledge of the vote.
Ceramic producers in Europe welcomed the decision. "The EU
industry is pleased about this vindication," said Rainer
Bierwagen, a lawyer representing EU manufacturers.
However, the duties would not fully make up for the losses
they had suffered, he added.
The duties, which normally last five years, are due to come
into force by May 15 after a number of further procedural steps.
The Commission is investigating 30 dumping and subsidies
cases, 19 of them involving China.
The European Union is China's biggest trading partner and
ceramic tableware and kitchenware imports from China totalled
728 million euros ($935.8 million) in 2011, according to the
Commission.
The Commission launched its largest case to date in
September into the alleged dumping of 21 billion euros of solar
panels and components by Chinese producers. It has added an
inquiry into alleged subsidies.
The Brussels-based Foreign Trade Association said that it
regretted the vote and called the European Commission's
reasoning flawed. Consumers would likely face higher prices as a
result, it added.
($1 = 0.7780 euros)
