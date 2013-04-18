* Commission find scant support for action against Huawei
* EU worried about retaliation from China, loss of business
By Philip Blenkinsop
DUBLIN, April 18 A growing number of EU
countries do not want the European Commission to launch an
investigation into Chinese telecoms equipment makers Huawei
and ZTE, Sweden said on Thursday.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has been
collecting evidence to prepare a possible case against the two
companies over alleged state subsidies that would allow them to
undercut European competitors.
EU trade investigations normally begin with a company
complaint, but manufacturers Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent
and Nokia Siemens have not lodged one.
Trade sources say they do not wish to do so because of fear
of being shut out of the growing Chinese telecom equipment
market in retaliation, rather than because they do not believe
Chinese companies are benefiting from subsidies.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a news conference
in Dublin he had brought the topic up at a meeting of EU trade
ministers on Thursday. He declined to elaborate or say when the
Commission might decide on any possible investigation.
Swedish Trade Minister Ewa Bjorling told Reuters that a
majority of her counterparts indicated that they did not support
the launch of an investigation.
"Not all member states spoke out, but of those that spoke, a
majority was for our position," she said.
One trade diplomat close to the discussions said only four
member states out of the 27 spoke in favour of an investigation,
and did not include Germany, the EU's biggest economy.
While it is for the Commission to decide whether it wishes
to launch such an investigation, EU countries decide whether or
not to impose punitive duties for subsidies or dumping.
The Commission is investigating 30 dumping and subsidy
cases, 19 of them involving China. Last year it launched its
largest investigation to date, into the alleged dumping of, and
subsidies for, an annual 21 billion euros ($27 billion) of solar
panels and components that China exports to the EU.
The European Union is China's biggest trading partner, while
for the EU, China is second only to the United States and the
friction risks sparking a trade war.
An internal EU report last year recommended that the EU
should take action against Chinese telecom equipment makers as
their increasing dominance of mobile networks made them a threat
to security as well as to homegrown companies.
Huawei has denied that it has received unfair subsidies and
that its advantages are due to low-cost manufacturing and
innovation. It says it complies with international laws and
maintains that is products are secure.
China's ambassador to the EU, Wu Hailong, said earlier on
Thursday in Brussels that the rising trade frictions between
China and EU were worrisome.
"The EU side has been frequently resorting to trade remedy
measures to restrict access of Chinese products to the EU
market," he said. "The negative practice is counterproductive to
the sound, sustained and stable development of China-EU trade
relations."
