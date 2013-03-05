* EU investigation into Chinese exports of solar panels
* Alleged dumping of and subsidies for Chinese panels
* Registration would allow back-dating of duties, if set
(Adds reaction from pro- and anti-duty groups)
BRUSSELS, March 5 European Union duties on solar
panels coming from China could take effect retroactively from
this month after the European Commission ordered EU customs
officials to start registering imports of them from Wednesday.
The European Commission last September launched an
investigation into whether Chinese solar panels were being
dumped in EU markets and in November began a study into
allegations of illegal subsidies.
The Commission has until June 6 to impose provisional duties
on the imports if it believes they are justified. The deadline
for imposing definitive duties, which would require a vote by
member states, is Dec. 5.
With the registration of imports, dumping duties could be
back-dated to March 6, however.
With Chinese solar panel exports to the EU of 21 billion
euros ($27.3 billion) in 2011, the investigation is by far the
largest the Commission has ever launched.
The EU ProSun group of 25 solar panel producers, which wants
duties, and the association of importers and installers, AFASE,
which opposes them, agreed on one thing - registration would
have an immediate impact on the market.
The risk that duties could eventually be imposed would make
importers hesitant, they said.
EU ProSun, whose complaint prompted the investigation, said
Chinese importers had stockpiled supplies in recent months. When
the United States carried out a similar action last year,
Chinese supply there fell 80 percent, the group said.
AFASE said registration was totally unwarranted and against
EU law, which states that duties can be applied retroactively
only when imports are rising sharply. It said they were not.
The Commission said the registration procedure relates to
imports of solar panels, cells and wafers originating from or
shipped from China, according to a regulation published on
Tuesday in the EU's Official Journal.
Chinese producers include Yingli Green Energy,
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd
AFASE last week released a report saying the imposition of
duties could cost up to 242,000 jobs.
At a news conference on Tuesday, EU ProSun, which is led by
Germany's Solarworld, sought to pull apart the
findings of that report, saying it did not take into account
imports from other countries such as Korea and technological
advances that would cut prices further.
It also said the sector employed a total of 265,000 people
in the EU and that AFASE's job loss estimate was inconceivable.
($1 = 0.7687 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jane Baird)