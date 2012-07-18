BRUSSELS, July 18 Europe's struggling carmakers
must reform their industry and cannot place the blame for
falling sales on European trade deals with fast-growing Asia,
the EU's trade chief said on Wednesday.
"We have to sort this out independently of free-trade
agreements," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a news
briefing. "Let's not try to find a scapegoat somewhere," he
said.
"We are trying to open markets for our industries and
industries must make sure there is a demand for their products,"
De Gucht said. "That is a very fundamental rule in trade. If you
look at the automotive sector, then you see why this is a
fundamental truth."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)