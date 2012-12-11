* EU parliament vote allows agreement to come into force in
2013
* Pacts deepen Latin American divide on free trade
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 11 EU lawmakers approved
free-trade accords with Colombia, Peru and six Central American
nations on Tuesday, giving them permanent access to the EU's 500
million consumers and offering the EU's stagnant economy new
markets for its cars and luxury goods.
Setting aside doubts about Colombia's human rights record,
the European Parliament in Strasbourg voted to allow the deals
to come into force next year, building on the eight countries'
separate free trade agreements with the United States.
"At a time when our economy is struggling, it is vital that
the EU forges stronger links with emerging economies," said
Catherine Bearder, a British liberal lawmaker who voted for the
pacts.
With global trade talks stalled, the European Union is
trying to sign free-trade deals with fast-growing economies in
Asia and Latin America, as well as with developed countries
including Japan and the United States, to revive its economy.
For Latin America, the accord means most of the region's
Pacific economies now have trade pacts with both the European
Union and the United States. That deepens a divide between these
nations and Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela on the Atlantic,
which have been more reluctant to drop barriers to trade.
The accords, signed in June, mark another step in Colombia
and Peru's efforts to modernise their economies after decades of
guerrilla- and drug-related violence. They join Chile and Mexico
as major Latin American economies seeing trade as their best
chance to achieve sustained economic growth.
"This is our bet," Colombia's ambassador to the European
Union, Rodrigo Rivera, told Reuters. "It's been a difficult
debate at home, but we believe free trade is the way forward."
Peru and Colombia, whose trade ties with the European Union
were worth 21 billion euros ($27 billion) in 2011, currently
benefit from an arrangement under which the EU imposes low or
zero tariffs on imports, but that is due to expire in 2013.
The European Commission, which negotiates trade deals for
the EU's 27 member states, sees EU exporters to Colombia and
Peru saving at least 250 million euros in duties a year within a
decade. This agreement could boost Colombia's economic output by
1.3 percent and Peruvian output by 0.7 percent in the long term.
The trade agreements also go beyond tariffs, to include
intellectual property rights and liberalisation of services,
benefiting sectors such as banking.
For the smaller, poorer economies of Costa Rica, El
Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, which also
have trade deals with Washington, the accord should help in
gradually moving away from banana and other fruit exports and
building on successes such as Costa Rica's in making microchips.
BUSINESS AS USUAL?
The European Parliament initially held up approval of the
trade deals after lawmakers passed a resolution asking Colombia
to do more on human rights and labour laws. At least 30
Colombian trade unionists were killed last year.
Colombian officials argued that the number of trade
unionists murdered fell sharply over the last decade and that
the number of convictions for those killings jumped to more than
500. They also cited support from the U.N.'s International
Labour Organisation in tackling such violence.
Rights groups also lobbied the parliament to reject the
accords with Central America, saying they would only serve to
allow large multinational companies to exploit unprotected
markets and destroy local industries.
"The two agreements build upon the 'business as usual' model
of raw material extraction and export from Latin American
countries to the European Union, a model proven to favour
transnational corporations," said a group of eight rights groups
from Europe and Latin America, including Friends of the Earth.
The European Union rejects that, saying trade can be a tool
for development, and to help reduce the amount of aid it sends
to poorer countries such as Nicaragua and Honduras.
"These trade deals cannot just be measured in euros or
dollars," EU trade chief Karel De Gucht said in a statement.
"They go much further than that, by providing a framework for
sustainable social development through trade in the region."