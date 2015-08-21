* TTIP talks hit by criticism of secrecy
* Opponents fear erosion of food, environment standards
* German minister argues for more openness
By Barbara Lewis and Caroline Copley
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Aug 21 The European Commission
will publish detailed reports on its negotiations with the
United States to forge the world's biggest trade pact, EU trade
chief Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday, responding to criticism
that the talks have been shrouded in secrecy.
If agreed, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP) would encompass a third of world trade, and
proponents say it would deliver more than $100 billion of
economic gains on both sides.
But opponents in Europe have voiced concern that it could
erode EU standards on food safety and the environment, and argue
the negotiations have not been transparent.
In a blog post, Malmstrom said one of her first decisions as
trade commissioner when she took office last year had been to
make the negotiations more open, but the debate "seems to have
been caught up in a fog of confusion".
To address that, she said that from now on the Commission
will published "detailed and extensive reports" on its website
in all official EU languages.
Separately, Germany said it had urged the Commission to
restore EU governments' access to electronic reports on the
state of the negotiations.
The executive decided last month to stop sending out the
reports to member states in order to stem a series of leaks.
Politicians from individual EU countries can now only access
the documents in secure reading rooms in Brussels.
A spokesman for German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
confirmed he had written to Malmstrom to express his concerns
about "the latest setback in transparency efforts."
It was essential that politicians in individual member
states were fully informed about the talks, he wrote in an Aug.
20 letter, published by investigative news site Correct!v.
"Only this way can we create the necessary legitimacy and
acceptance for the talks, the result of which the German
parliament must also vote on," he wrote.
Gabriel is struggling to drum up support for the TTIP, which
is backed by only 39 percent of Germans, according to a PEW
Research Center survey.
The economy ministry declined to comment on whether Gabriel
was satisfied with Malmstrom's announcement about publishing
more information on the Web.
Malmstrom, alluding to Gabriel's comments, said he had
rightly noted that negotiators also needed "some space for
internal debate".
So far, 10 rounds of TTIP talks have taken place and further
negotiations are expected later this year with a view to
finalising a deal in 2016, Malmstrom said early this month.
One hurdle was overcome in July when the European Parliament
backed a compromise on setting up a new European court to settle
disputes arising from any trade pact.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)