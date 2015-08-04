BRUSSELS Aug 4 The European Union and Vietnam
on Tuesday reached an agreement in principle for a free trade
agreement after two and a half years of negotiations, the
European Commission said.
The deal will remove nearly all tariffs on goods traded
between the two economies, it said in a statement.
"We have a deal. This finely balanced agreement will boost
trade with one of Asia's most dynamic economies," EU Trade
Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.
"It sets a new, better and modern model for Free Trade
Agreements between the EU and developing countries, and
establishes a good standard for the trade relationship between
the EU and South East Asia as a whole," she said.
On the basis of the agreement, the negotiating teams are now
to settle some remaining technical issues and finalise the legal
text. The agreement is then to be approved by EU trade ministers
and the European Parliament.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)