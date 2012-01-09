By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 9 European finance ministers
should map out plans on a financial transaction tax by March,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, after Britain
pledged to block any such tax across the European Union.
Germany and France have revived a concept similar to that of
U.S. Nobel laureate James Tobin who proposed a tax on currency
transactions in the early 1970s to discourage speculation. His
idea was largely ignored until recently.
In the run-up to presidential elections this year in France
and German elections in 2013 and amid widespread mistrust of
banks after the financial crisis, the debate has gathered
momentum. But introducing a tax on trading faces numerous
hurdles.
HOW MIGHT A TAX ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS WORK IN PRACTICE?
Last year, the European Commission proposed a scheme to tax
stock, bond and derivatives trades from 2014, potentially
raising 57 billion euros with much of it from Britain, the
region's biggest trading centre.
It would be similar to Britain's current stamp duty of 0.5
percent on trading shares, which raised almost 3 billion pounds
in the financial year to April 2011.
Under the EU plan, which needs the backing of all 27 member
states to become law, stock and bond trades would be taxed at
the rate of 0.1 percent, with derivatives deals at 0.01 percent.
The EU's executive has said the tax would be imposed on all
financial transactions between financial firms where one or both
are based in the European Union. The money raised would be used
for the EU's central budget and member states.
But plans for such a tax, which have drawn criticism from
the European Central Bank and others who say it may drive
trading out of countries where introduced, may prove difficult
to realise.
WHAT ARE THE HURDLES TO IMPOSING THE TAX?
Critics warn that such a tax simply scares off traders.
Sweden, one of the most outspoken opponents of the idea, saw
trading migrate from Stockholm to London when it introduced its
own levy in the mid-1980s.
European Commission officials are trying to develop a
formula to spread the impact of the tax by taking into account
factors other than the location of the trade. A German bank
doing a deal in London with a Spanish bank, for example, would
generate tax bills not in London, but in Spain and Germany.
Should the EU press ahead with its own transaction tax
within the 27-country bloc, the same problem of migrating trades
could happen at a global level as there is little hope the
United States or others would follow suit in applying a similar
levy.
The Group of 20 top global economies has abandoned attempts
to agree a transaction tax in the face of opposition from the
United States, China, Britain and others.
The prospect of an EU-wide tax has alarmed British Prime
Minister David Cameron, who said he would block any such plan
amid fears it would hurt the City of London, one of the world's
top trading centres.
Without Britain's support, an EU-wide tax is impossible. But
this would not necessarily stop a smaller group of nations
within the bloc advancing with their own tax.
IF BRITAIN BLOCKS EU-WIDE TAX, CAN EURO ZONE GO IT ALONE?
Germany's Merkel said on Monday that the euro zone could
introduce its own transaction tax if all EU countries cannot
agree.
But even within the euro zone, there is disagreement and
countries such as Ireland want the tax to apply either to all 27
states or be dropped. Dublin has carved out a niche in London's
shadow as a major centre for funds administration in Europe, and
promoting the industry is a top government priority after the
Irish banking crash.
A senior French official has even suggested that France
could table its own tax as soon as next month, a move that may
sway voters ahead of French presidential elections.
Experts are divided as to whether a tax for the euro zone or
a smaller group within the 27-state bloc can work.
Karel Lannoo, a financial markets expert with Brussels think
tank the Centre for European Policy Studies, said such a scheme
was unlikely to win sufficient political backing.
"To introduce a tax on financial transactions in the euro
zone only doesn't make any sense because it would create huge
distortions among countries," he said.
But Sony Kapoor, founder of think tank Re-Define, said a tax
among some EU countries was workable if collected correctly.
"The best way would be to adopt a UK stamp-duty like
approach where you change the basis of the taxation from the
location of the trade or financial institution to the origin of
the asset," said Kapoor.
"It could apply to euro zone registered financial assets
such as company shares and bonds and derivatives transactions on
those. So trading in German and French assets would be taxable."