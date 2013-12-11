By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 11 The 11 European Union countries
that have pledged to tax financial transactions will consider
narrowing the levy's scope to shield pensions, government debt
and markets that help to grease the economy, an EU document
shows.
The aim of the tax is to make banks pay for some of the
taxpayer money they received during the 2007/09 financial
crisis, but worries over unintended consequences have mounted
among some of the countries taking part.
Representatives from the 11 participating countries meet on
Thursday to review plans for the tax on stock, bond, derivatives
and other trades. They include Germany, France and Italy, but
not Britain, the bloc's biggest trading centre, which is
challenging the tax in the EU's highest court.
The meeting will consider conflicting opinions on the
legality of the original proposal and warnings from industry
that it would have a detrimental effect on financing for
companies.
The document, seen by Reuters, sets out key areas for
discussion to provide "guidance for further work on the
proposal" - the clearest sign yet that the original plan is dead
in the water and that any tax that emerges will be less
ambitious.
France is already pushing for a more modest stamp duty-type
tax on share trading, which it has introduced nationally, while
Italy is worried about disruption to its sovereign debt.
The meeting will also consider excluding repurchase
agreements from the scope of the proposed tax framework after
the sector warned that the tax would crimp its ability to help
to fund the economy. These agreements, known as repos, are a
form of short-term borrowing backed by government securities.
"As repo is such an important instrument in modern financial
markets, the possible exclusion of repo and collateral from the
tax, which threatened their efficient operation, is a most
encouraging development," said Godfried De Vidts, chairman of
industry body the European Repo Council.
Also on the agenda is clarification of the definition of
primary market transactions - already excluded from the levy's
scope - to include mutual funds used for pensions.
Tighter safeguards to avoid public debt markets being
strangled by the tax will also be looked at, the document
written by EU presidency Lithuania said.
There is no mention of a possible exemption for securities
lending, and the document suggests that the tax net could be
expanded to cover trades before clearing, earlier in the
transaction chain than originally proposed.
Lawyers for member states have said that EU and
international law will be breached by the requirement for the
tax to be levied anywhere in the world if one side of the
transaction is from the 11 EU countries taking part.
A legal opinion from the EU's European Commission, which
wrote the draft tax plan, has rebutted this view.