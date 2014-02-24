VIENNA Feb 24 A deal for 11 euro zone countries
to introduce levies on financial transactions could happen by
May, European Commissioner Algirdas Semeta told an Austrian
newspaper.
The tax aims to make banks pay back some of the money they
received from taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
It has been watered down since it was first proposed, facing
opposition from the financial sector and failing to gain broad
support from euro zone governments.
It eventually won the backing of an uneasy coalition of 11
states, led by the euro zone's top two economies Germany and
France.
The pair have said they will push for an agreement on
details of the tax by the European Parliament elections in May,
a tight deadline given that it has taken years to get this far.
"Based on the latest German-French initiative there could be
an initial accord before the EU elections in May," Semeta, who
is in charge of tax at the European Commission matters, told
Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday.
He declined to speculate on whether the agreement could
cover imposing levies on more than just stock trading, saying
only there could be a "step by step" rollout. He denied the
talks had gone back to the starting point.
"We are in the final phase of negotiations. The focus is
primarily on the technical implementation. But we have to clear
this up for all 11 countries, including Austria, that want to
introduce the (tax)," he said.
Paris and Berlin also agreed last week that the tax should
cover all derivatives products, a source close to French Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
Asked whether Austrian Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger
was correct that the tax will start producing revenue only in
2016, Semeta said: "Austria expects income from then from the
financial market tax. I hope this works out."
Officials in Brussels had first expected the tax to raise up
to 35 billion euros ($48.1 billion) a year. The redesigned levy
is expected to raise only a fraction of that.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
