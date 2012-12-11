BRUSSELS Dec 11 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether Romanian power exchange operator OPCOM and
its parent Transelectrica are blocking foreign
traders from the Romanian wholesale electricity market.
By requiring traders in the spot market to hold a Romanian
value-added tax registration and to be set up in Romania, OPCOM
may be discriminating against foreign firms, the executive
European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This business practice may increase the cost for foreign
traders to do business on the power exchange and deter foreign
traders from entering the Romanian electricity wholesale market,
thereby reducing market liquidity and efficiency," the EU
executive said.
Transelectrica is a state-owned power grid operator.
The EU competition authority can fine companies up to 10
percent of their global revenues for breaching antitrust rules
or force them to change their business practices.
