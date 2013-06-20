(Corrects tunnel usage figure in 4th paragraph)
* Charges are passed on in higher Eurostar ticket costs
* EU's Court of Justice can impose daily fines
* Deutsche Bahn also in breach of EU rules
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, June 20 The European Commission has
given France and Britain two months to respond to a request to
lower charges for passenger and freight trains using the Channel
Tunnel, or face possible court action, it said on Thursday.
The Commission said excessively high track-access charges
resulted in higher ticket prices for passengers of the Eurostar
service linking London with Paris and Brussels.
"Passengers are paying over the odds for their tickets,
freight operators and their customers are being overcharged, and
overall the current regime is stifling growth in the rail
sector," the Commission's spokeswoman for transport told
reporters.
Partly as a result of the high charges, she said 43 percent
of the tunnel's capacity was not used.
Tunnel operator Eurotunnel charges a one-way
reservation fee of 4,320 euros ($5,800) for Eurostar trains and
16.60 euros per passenger. EU officials said the charges should
be roughly half that amount.
EU officials said if the charges were lower, the tunnel
could make up the difference through increased freight traffic,
forecasting a doubling of the amount of daily freight trains.
Under EU law, rail companies are only allowed to charge fees
consistent with the amount of wear caused by a train journey.
But the officials said the Commission investigation found
operators of the Channel Tunnel were charging more than
necessary and using the income to subsidise the operator's car
shuttle service, which does not pay such charges.
Officials said the tunnel had sought an exception to levy
higher access charges to pay construction costs. They said the
investigation did not find evidence to support this, and noted
that Eurotunnel's financing costs declined significantly after a
write-off in 2007.
In addition to access charges, Commission regulators found
that a 65-year usage agreement that reserves 50 percent of
traffic for French national rail operator Societe Nationale de
Chemins de Fer and Germany's DB Schenker, a unit of
Deutsche Bahn, violated EU rules because of its length.
The tunnel's own rail regulator is also too weak, they said,
and the railway operators have too much control.
DEUTSCHE BAHN ALSO IN BREACH
In a separate case, the Commission said it might bring
Germany to court if it did not change rules to make sure
accounts and profits were transparent in its rail system.
The European Commission has the power to refer nations to
the EU's Court of Justice, which can impose daily fines if EU
member states do not respond to a warning they are breaking EU
law.
Regulators said current rules allow railway operators who
also manage infrastructure, namely Deutsche Bahn, to
unfairly transfer money earned from track charges paid by
competitors to subsidise its other divisions.
"The Commission welcomes Europe's railways establishing
services in other member states, but it is vital that this is
done, and seen to be done, without using money given to the
railway by member states to support infrastructure investments,"
Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas said in a statement.
This violates an EU law against transferring public funds
between infrastructure and transport services, Commission
officials said.
EU officials said money earned from track charges should
either be used on infrastructure or redistributed as dividend to
the state.
(Editing by David Gregorio and Will Waterman)