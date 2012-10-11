By Ethan Bilby
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 11 The creation of a unified
European airspace is seriously off track, potentially requiring
the European Union to use sanctions to force compliance from
member states, European Commissioner for Transport Siim Kallas
said in Cyprus on Thursday.
Although the European Union dissolved customs borders and
passport controls for much of the continent years ago, control
of the skies overhead remains fragmented between nations.
"We have fallen seriously behind in our original ambitions.
After more than 10 years, the core problems remain the same,"
Kallas told a conference in Limassol.
"At this stage, it looks like infringements may well be
necessary," Kallas said.
The Single European Sky II package is an EU plan to scale
down from 27 national airspaces to nine regional blocks by
December, with the ultimate aim of one single air control
system.
But countries have been slow to dismantle domestic air
traffic monopolies in order to form the regional blocks, and the
EU may launch investigations into sanctioning countries who
won't make good on the agreement.
The Commission can force member states to follow EU law
through a procedure known as infringement, which begins with a
formal demand and can escalate into EU court action and fines.
According to the EU's executive, the European Commission,
the patchwork control of Europe's airspace leads to more than 5
billion euros ($6.5 billion) in extra costs per year that gets
passed on to passengers.
Air traffic control costs make up 6-12 percent of the cost
of an airline ticket.
Kallas said the price paid in the EU for using antiquated
1950's-era systems makes the bloc uncompetitive.
The EU was "a long way off the price in the United
States...which already controls the same airspace area with more
traffic at half the cost," he said.
Full implementation of the EU single sky plan would triple
the amount of capacity for flights and improve safety tenfold,
the Commission said.
Due to the national control of airspaces, flights also have
to take longer and more inefficient routes, adding an extra 42
kilometres to each flight in Europe.
This in turn results in wasted fuel and increased emissions.
($1 = 0.7754 euros)
