BRUSSELS, June 18 The European Commission
launched a challenge on Thursday to Germany's planned road toll,
which would penalise foreign drivers and so may violate European
Union anti-discrimination laws.
The toll, which Germany's parliament approved in March, will
make foreign car drivers pay up to 130 euros ($148.25) a year to
use the country's highways.
German drivers would also pay the toll but would receive a
corresponding reduction in automobile taxes. Critics say that
contravenes EU rules.
"A toll system can only be compliant with European law if it
respects the fundamental treaty principle of
non-discrimination," European Transport Commissioner Violeta
Bulc said in a statement.
"We have serious doubts that this is the case in the final
text of the relevant German laws. We are now acting swiftly to
clarify these doubts through an infringement procedure in the
interest of EU citizens," she continued.
Berlin has two months to respond to Brussels. If the two
sides are unable to find an agreement, the case may eventually
be settled in court.
The toll is a pet project of German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt and his Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU)
party.
The CSU's bigger sister party, Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Christian Democrat (CDU), as well as the junior centre-left
coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), have been openly
sceptical.
