* Brussels says "serious doubts" about German law
* German transport minister remains defiant
* Dobrindt: "It's not up to Brussels to decide"
By Julia Fioretti and Michael Nienaber
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, June 18 The German government
suffered a defeat on Thursday when the European Commission
launched a challenge to its planned road toll, forcing
Chancellor Angela Merkel's transport minister to put his pet
project on hold.
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt's toll, which the
German parliament approved in March, would charge foreign
drivers up to 130 euros ($148.25) a year to use Germany's
Autobahn motorways, which until now have been free. They could
also buy short-term passes costing up to 30 euros for 10-day to
two-month periods.
German drivers would also pay the toll, which was set to
start in 2016 but will now be postponed. However, Germans would
receive a corresponding reduction in automobile taxes. Critics
say that contravenes EU rules for equal treatment.
"A toll system can only be compliant with European law if it
respects the fundamental treaty principle of
non-discrimination," European Transport Commissioner Violeta
Bulc said in a statement.
"We have serious doubts that this is the case in the final
text of the relevant German laws. We are now acting swiftly to
clarify these doubts through an infringement procedure in the
interest of EU citizens," she said.
The German government has two months to respond to Brussels.
If the two sides are unable to find an agreement, the case may
eventually be settled in the European Court of Justice.
Dobrindt insisted that the toll did not violate European
laws.
"Nobody is being discriminated against, all motorists will
pay the infrastructure levy," the minister told the German
newspaper Bild.
"It's not up to Brussels to decide what we're doing with the
motor vehicle tax, that's a matter of national sovereignty."
Dobrindt said that Germany would wait for the final court
ruling, adding that Brussels' decision meant that the toll
probably could not be introduced in 2016 as originally planned.
Dobrindt argued that the new motorway toll would generate
some 500 million euros for the state each year, which would be
invested in transport infrastructure.
A European Commission spokesman said it took note of
Dobrindt's announcements and welcomed them for the time being.
Dobrindt and his Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) party
had long wanted foreign motorists to pay tolls on motorways
because they say it is unfair that foreigners travel for free in
Germany while Germans have to pay tolls in neighbouring
countries such as Austria, Switzerland and France.
While the toll is a pet project of the CSU, Merkel's bigger
Christian Democrat (CDU) sister party and the co-governing
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were long sceptical.
Merkel and the SPD finally agreed to the measure provided it
conformed with EU rules that bar discrimination against
foreigners.
