BERLIN Feb 27 A German plan to introduce a
motorway toll next year aimed at foreign drivers would violate
European Union laws, in the view of an EU Commission panel, a
German magazine reported on Friday.
The EU experts' analysis found that the toll would
discriminate against foreign drivers because German motorists
would be compensated with a reduction in car taxes.
"It is clearly a contradiction to offer relief to all
domestic motorists by exactly the same amount as would be raised
by the toll and then claim that there is no link between the two
laws," Der Spiegel magazine quoted the expert report as saying.
A spokesman for the EU Commission, which has already
expressed reservations about the plan, declined to comment on
the experts' report, saying: "We will assess the law once it has
been adopted ... There must be no discrimination on grounds of
nationality; all drivers, German and foreign, must be treated
equally."
The German Transport Ministry did not respond to repeated
requests for comment on the toll, which has generally received a
bad press in Germany.
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt, in whose home state
of Bavaria the idea is popular, has said he is convinced that
his law does not discriminate against foreign motorists and
would stand if challenged in court. He expects annual revenues
of 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion), of which around 3 billion
will come from domestic drivers.
Der Spiegel also said the toll would violate another EU rule
because the proposed 20-euro fee for a 10-day pass would be too
high in relation to the 130 euro annual fee.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; additional reporting by Markus
Wacket in Berlin and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)