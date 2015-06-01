(Updates with German reaction)
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, June 1 The European Commission will
consider a legal challenge against Germany over planned road
tolls that appear to violate European Union anti-discrimination
laws by targeting foreign motorists, the Commission's President
said.
In an interview in Monday's Sueddeutsche Zeitung,
Jean-Claude Juncker said the toll -- which Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government passed with doubts itself in March -- does
not appear to conform with EU rules prohibiting discrimination
against foreigners.
"We have considerable doubts that the law succeeds (in
preventing discrimination against foreigners)", Juncker told the
German daily.
"The Commission, as the guardian of the EU treaties, now has
to explore whether the treaties have been violated -- if
necessary at the European Court of Justice."
The toll, which Germany's parliament approved in March, will
force foreign car drivers to pay up to 130 euros ($143) a year
to use the country's motorways.
German drivers would also pay the toll but would receive a
corresponding reduction in automobile taxes, which critics
inside and outside the ruling grand coalition say contravenes EU
rules.
Juncker's comments followed a report in Die Welt newspaper
on Saturday that quoted Commission sources saying it planned to
launch a legal challenge against Germany.
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt rejected the
criticism from Juncker. "If there are comments from Brussels,
the Commission should tell us in detail what they don't like out
the law," he said in a statement in Berlin.
The toll is a pet project of Dobrindt and his Bavarian
Christian Social Union (CSU) party.
The CSU's bigger sister party, Merkel's Christian Democrat
(CDU), as well as the junior centre-left coalition partner, the
Social Democrats (SPD), were long openly sceptical.
The SPD rejected the toll in the 2013 election campaign, for
the same reasons Juncker cited.
In February a report by EU experts cast doubt on the toll as
discriminatory.
Dobrindt argued that the new motorway toll will generate
some 500 million euros for the state each year, which would be
invested in transport infrastructure.
German President Joachim Gauck has not yet signed the law,
which is normally a formality, according to a report on Monday
in Bild newspaper. The daily said he has spent three weeks
studying whether the law conforms with Germany's constitution.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Stonestreet)