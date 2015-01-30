* Germany, EU Commission at odds over road toll plans
* Bulc favours EU-wide toll system
* Calls for more EU investments in transport infrastructure
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 A European-wide road toll could
be a solution to a dispute between the EU and Germany over its
plans to introduce a tolling system Brussels believes may be
illegal, the bloc's transport chief said on Friday.
The European Commission and Berlin are in a stand-off over
Berlin's plans to introduce a road toll in 2016 aimed at foreign
drivers using Germany's Autobahn motorways. German drivers would
also pay the toll but would be compensated with a reduction in
existing automobile taxes.
Some other EU member states already have toll systems to
help fund the upkeep of their motorways but the Commission fears
the German plan discriminates against non-German EU citizens.
European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said the issue
Germany was trying to address was one facing Europe as a whole.
"That's why we started to think about a universal European
toll system that could address especially the needs of the users
for small travel throughout Europe," said the Slovenian former
computer scientist.
The scheme would be voluntary, meaning member states could
decide whether to opt in, she said.
The EU toll system would be based on distance travelled
instead of time travelled and all revenues would go back to
member states, ideally for channelling into spending on
infrastructure, Bulc said.
The Commission is monitoring any national schemes closely to
make sure they are in line with EU law, she added.
Any attempt to introduce a pan-EU tolling system would be
sure to face political resistance in many member states.
The Commission also wants to reverse what Bulc referred to
as decades of short-term thinking by governments that has
resulted in the neglect of infrastructure.
"Now we are faced with obsolete, old ... infrastructure
which is really hurting our industry," she added.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has launched an
investment package designed to mobilise up to 315 billion euros
($356 billion) of public and private investments to kickstart
growth in the 28-member bloc.
The Commission has drawn up a wish list of over 2,000
projects worth more than 1.3 trillion euros ($1.47 trillion), of
which just under a third are in the transport sector.
Bulc said the EU needed to cut the contribution of transport
to greenhouse gas emissions, saying it accounted for almost a
third of all energy use in Europe. But 94 percent of that is
oil-based, she added.
"We are working in the direction of electrification of
transport."
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
(Editing by Gareth Jones)