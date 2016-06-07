By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 7 Eleven countries have urged
European Commission to take action against laws in France and
Germany that require foreign drivers be paid the French or
German minimum wages when they drive through those countries.
The transport ministers of Bulgaria, Czech Republic,
Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania,
Slovakia and Slovenia claim that such "protectionist practices"
restrict the free movement of goods and services across the
28-nation European Union.
"We urge you and your services to take action against
protectionist measures which are lately emerging across the EU,"
the ministers wrote in a letter to EU Transport Commissioner
Violeta Bulc and Employment Commissioner Marianne Thyssen on
Tuesday.
"National minimum wage restrictions and other national
requirements, such as establishing permanent agencies in the
operating market and providing employment documents in a local
language, represent a unilateral barrier to cross-border road
transport," the letter said.
Social issues in road transport have become politically
sensitive in Europe since the expansion of Eastern European
operators, who have taken advantage of low costs to take a big
share of the trans-European road freight business.
The Commission has already begun a legal challenge to the
application of Germany's minimum wage law to all transport
operations, on the grounds that it runs counter to the EU
principle of freedom to provide services.
Germany introduced a minimum wage of 8.50 euros ($9.64) an
hour in January last year. It would apply that to any employee
working within German borders, whether or not the worker or the
employer is based in Germany.
The German minimum wage is higher than many earn in the
Polish trucking industry.
Similar rules will soon come into force in France, requiring
foreign-based drivers to receive the French minimum wage and
foreign transport operators to designate a representative in
France.
"The practicality of these measures remains questionable as
they bring about an increase of the administrative burden,
transport costs and the number of empty runs," the ministers
wrote.
Bulc welcomed the letter, saying the EU supports minimum
wages as long as they are proportionate and fair.
"I promise to follow up on their letter and continue open
discussions on how future social arrangements on road transport
should look," she told a news conference after a meeting of the
EU's transport ministers in Brussels.
The Commission is planning to address issues such as social
dumping next year.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Larry King)