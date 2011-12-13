STRASBOURG, France Dec 13 An intergovernmental treaty among up to 26 European Union countries on stricter fiscal rules will be finalised by March 2012, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday.

"Early March at the latest, this fiscal compact treaty will be signed," he said in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

A review of the adequacy of the 500 billion euro ceiling on the euro zone's combined bailout funds will also be completed by March, Van Rompuy said.

The so-called fiscal compact is designed to allow closer surveillance of countries' spending, in an effort to prevent a repeat of the euro zone's debt crisis.