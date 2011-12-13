* 26 EU countries agreed to intergovernmental treaty
* EU's Barroso says UK demands would have threatened single
market
* EU's Van Rompuy suggests door remains open for Britain
* Euro slides after Merkel quoted as ruling out bigger
bailout fund
By Gilbert Reilhac
STRASBOURG, France, Dec 13 Up to 26
European Union countries will finalise a pact to enforce budget
discipline more strictly in the euro zone by March, a top
official said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to move quickly to
rebuild confidence but without Britain's backing.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy expressed
disappointment that Britain had shunned an agreement reached at
an EU summit last week to pursue fiscal integration as part of
efforts to tackle the debt crisis, but made clear the door would
remain open for London.
"They recognise the euro is a common good," Van Rompuy said
in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, commenting
on those in the agreement. "Then, early March at the latest,
this fiscal compact treaty will be signed."
The 'fiscal compact' is meant to allow closer scrutiny of
countries' spending to stop a similar debt crisis recurring and
potentially making it more palatable for the European Central
Bank to step up its purchases of distressed euro zone debt to
hold down borrowing costs.
The euro fell to an 11-month low around 1.3060 at
1600 GMT on Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was
quoted as telling a closed-door meeting of her conservative
lawmakers she rejected any suggestion of raising the ceiling on
Europe's future bailout fund, according to participants.
"Any hope of more money that is stifled triggers such a
strong market reaction at the moment," a Frankfurt stock
exchange trader said.
Merkel was responding to Van Rompuy's comment in parliament
that a review of whether the 500 billion euro limit on the
planned European Stability Mechanism was adequate would be
completed in March.
Britain refused to agree to changes to the EU's fundamental
law, the Lisbon treaty, to push tougher budget rules in the euro
zone after it was unable to win a veto to protect its financial
services industry against laws from Brussels.
British Prime Minister David Cameron's demand drew criticism
from European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who said
any such concessions would have damaged the EU's single market,
which guarantees free movement of people, capital, goods and
services.
"The United Kingdom, in exchange for giving its agreement,
asked for a specific protocol on financial services which, as
presented, was a risk to the integrity of the internal market,"
Barroso told parliament. "This made compromise impossible."
NO DISCRIMINATION
Worried about being dictated to by a euro zone moving
towards centralised control of national budgets, Cameron
rejected treaty changes to try to maintain its influence, but
now appears isolated.
"To use a British expression, when you are invited to the
table, you are either a guest or you're on the menu," said Guy
Verhofstadt, the leader of the alliance of liberals in the
European parliament, to loud applause.
Van Rompuy took a more conciliatory tone and sought to calm
British fears of being sidelined in the future framework.
"This will not be the start of discrimination," he said. "At
some stage, we will be 27 around the table and will be able to
hammer out something which we were unable to agree on just a few
days ago."
Many politicians and analysts believe Britain's decision
will reduce its influence in shaping financial regulation,
because the 26 other states that sign up to a new fiscal regime
will meet more regularly and set the agenda.
"While formally Britain will still have on vote on financial
regulation, its voice in the discussions deciding the direction
of regulation will be weaker than the others," said Sony Kapoor,
managing director of Re-Define, an economic think tank.
Still, in a sign of the emotions the question raises in
Britain, Nigel Farage, a eurosceptic member of the European
Parliament and leader of the UK Independence Party, said it was
time for London to cut its ties with the EU altogether.
"Britain is going to make the great escape," he said.
"You've decided to head off on the Titanic towards economic and
democratic disaster and we are now in a life boat."
Several non-euro zone countries, including Sweden, Hungary
and the Czech Republic, still need parliamentary approval before
they can give their full backing to the move towards a fiscal
compact.
Diplomats say this is largely a formality, but euro zone
assets have lost ground since the summit, reflecting investor
disappointment that leaders failed to agree more immediate steps
for tackling the crisis.
The euro zone rescue fund sold 1.97 billion euros of
three-month bills on Tuesday in an auction that met solid demand
as investors sought safety in top-rated, short-dated paper.
However, analysts said the threat of a ratings downgrade of
euro zone countries meant any attempt by the fund to raise
long-term funds could prove much more difficult.