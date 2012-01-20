By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 20 European Union ministers
meeting on Monday will attempt to reach agreement on a new
treaty enforcing stricter budget controls in the euro zone that
could allow the bloc's highest court to fine countries that do
not adopt key rules.
In a move to tighten the pact, the European Court of Justice
may be given power to punish a country that does not respect a
balanced budget rule in its national law, with a penalty of up
to 0.1 percent of gross domestic product, the latest treaty
draft showed.
All EU countries except Britain are due to sign off on the
pact when leaders meet at a summit on Jan. 30. But preparatory
talks last week ended with some differences still unbridged.
WHAT DOES THE PACT AIM TO DO?
Central to the treaty is the enforcement of the rule for a
broadly balanced budget, which says countries should not spend
more than they earn in tax and other revenue over the medium
term.
The treaty sets a deficit limit at 0.5 percent of a
country's gross domestic product (GDP) in structural terms.
The agreement is also expected to call on countries to
enshrine the balanced budget rule in their national
constitutions or law, although there is some leeway.
Both measures are designed to make the policing of
spendthrift states legally watertight, an attempt to prevent a
repeat of the sovereign debt crisis of the past two years.
Germany has insisted on the pact, which would make it
possible for signatories to take other countries to the European
Union Court of Justice (ECJ), the EU's highest court, if they
believe the rules are being breached.
"This is primarily targeted at a German audience, who are
sticklers for rules, courts and enforcement," said Sony Kapoor
of Re-Define, an economic think tank.
"This agreement does not break any new ground. Most of it is
already in EU law. But winning over the German public is
important for tackling the crisis."
WILL IT WORK?
As Kapoor said, much of what is in the new pact is already
part of European Union law. The European Commission recently won
increased powers to sanction heavily indebted euro zone
countries that fail to tackle their finances.
The pact is designed to enhance these powers through the
involvement of the European Court of Justice, building on recent
moves to give the European Commission and its top economics
official, Olli Rehn, a more central role in enforcement.
But Germany and the ECB had expressed concerns that the new
treaty was being eroded by an "escape clause" that would allow
countries to suspend the fiscal rules in the event of
exceptional economic circumstances or a downturn.
"You should not have too much discretion in the fiscal
compact through, for example, the escape clause," a German
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Keeping the ECB happy with the treaty is important as
policymakers believe the central bank's willingness to go on
buying the bonds of Italy, Spain and other distressed euro zone
states depends in large part on having a strict new fiscal pact.
WHAT CONCERNS WERE EXPRESSED BY THE ECB?
As well as winning Germany's blessing, it is important to
persuade the ECB that the pact marks a new chapter of closer
economic coordination among the 17 countries using the euro.
In a letter last week to the diplomats and officials
negotiating the new pact, the bank laid down its demands, some
of which have been addressed in the latest draft.
The ECB asked for powers for the EU's executive, the
European Commission, to set a timetable for countries to balance
their budgets. This is now part of the draft pact.
The central bank also wanted a tighter definition of the
circumstances when an "escape" clause would be triggered.
It called for a new rule making it necessary to have the
backing of a qualified majority of states in order to deviate
from the new budget standards, to make it harder to use the
get-out clause.
The latest draft refers to a "corrective mechanism" that
will be "triggered automatically" if countries deviate from the
new budget rules.
The softening of language instructing countries to write the
new rules into their constitutions is also a cause for concern.
WHAT ARE THE OTHER OBSTACLES?
Some states had been worried that Germany and France will
use the new treaty to push through other political goals.
Diplomats had feared the treaty will be used to lay the
foundations for common European tax policies, an ambition of
Germany's. That could hurt countries such as Ireland, which has
attracted multinational firms with low corporate tax rates.
Britain, which will not sign up to the pact, is concerned
that it will further diminish the country's influence in Europe.
It has hinted it could oppose the use of EU institutions
such as the ECJ and the European Commission by those countries
that sign up to the new treaty, since EU institutions are
supposed to be for all 27 EU states.
WILL THE TREATY CONVINCE FINANCIAL MARKETS?
The treaty in itself is unlikely to restore market
confidence and a lengthy debate or delay could further undermine
weak sentiment. The pact is expected to come into force on Jan.
1, 2013.
Investors' attention is more on whether passage of the
treaty persuades Germany to offer further financial help to the
euro zone, perhaps by backing the issuance of common bonds
within the single currency area.
The timing of the new fiscal treaty is also linked to the
euro zone's permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), which is due to be started in July this year.
The latest draft proposes restricting assistance from the
ESM to countries that have signed up to the fiscal pact.
"I think that the goals of debt discipline will be achieved
in the long run," said Daniel Gros, of the Brussels-based Centre
for European Policy Studies think tank.
"But not thanks to the treaty, rather due to the pressure
from markets and the experience of countries like Italy. The
treaty itself will be irrelevant."