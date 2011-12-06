BRUSSELS Dec 6 Tighter oversight of euro zone fiscal policy can be achieved through minor adjustments to the EU treaty and the reinforcement of secondary legislation, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told EU leaders in an interim report on treaty change to be discussed at a summit on Dec. 8-9.

The aim would be to achieve a "new fiscal compact" that ties euro zone member states more strictly into budget deficit and debt rules, a step that may be sufficient to provide the European Central Bank with room to step up its purchasing of sovereign bonds.

"Moving the euro area towards a true economic union requires additional steps in terms of integration, towards a 'new fiscal compact'," says the interim report, dated Dec. 6 and seen by Reuters.

"To restore market confidence in the euro area, and to ensure the political sustainability of solidarity mechanisms, it is crucial to enhance the credibility of our budgetary rules (deficit and debt levels) and to ensure full compliance."

The report said such steps would require changes to protocol 12 of the EU treaty, which can be done quickly and would only need consultation with the European Parliament and the European Central Bank and would not require ratification by parliament in most member states.