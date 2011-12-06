BRUSSELS Dec 6 Tighter oversight of euro
zone fiscal policy can be achieved through minor adjustments to
the EU treaty and the reinforcement of secondary legislation,
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told EU leaders in
an interim report on treaty change to be discussed at a summit
on Dec. 8-9.
The aim would be to achieve a "new fiscal compact" that ties
euro zone member states more strictly into budget deficit and
debt rules, a step that may be sufficient to provide the
European Central Bank with room to step up its purchasing of
sovereign bonds.
"Moving the euro area towards a true economic union requires
additional steps in terms of integration, towards a 'new fiscal
compact'," says the interim report, dated Dec. 6 and seen by
Reuters.
"To restore market confidence in the euro area, and to
ensure the political sustainability of solidarity mechanisms, it
is crucial to enhance the credibility of our budgetary rules
(deficit and debt levels) and to ensure full compliance."
The report said such steps would require changes to protocol
12 of the EU treaty, which can be done quickly and would only
need consultation with the European Parliament and the European
Central Bank and would not require ratification by parliament in
most member states.