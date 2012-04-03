By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 3 Online travel agency
TripAdvisor has asked EU antitrust regulators to halt what it
calls anti-competitive practices by Google, adding to
more than a dozen complaints being investigated by the European
Commission.
The EU watchdog opened a probe into the world's most popular
search engine in November 2010 after rivals, including Microsoft
, accused Google of manipulating search results and
promoting its own services while demoting theirs.
TripAdvisor competes with Google's online service Place,
which aims to help consumers search for local businesses. It
took its grievance to the Commission on Monday.
"TripAdvisor filed a complaint with the European Commission
to address anti-competitive and unfair practices by Google that
harm the marketplace and consumer welfare," the company said in
a statement. "We hope that the Commission takes prompt
corrective action."
In a two-paragraph statement, TripAdvisor gave no details of
the specifics of its complaint or of how it believed it was
being harmed.
Google said it was working closely with the Commission to
explain how its business works.
"We haven't seen this complaint yet, but we will continue to
discuss any concerns with the Commission, knowing that there's
always room for improvement," Al Verney, Google's spokesman,
said in a statement.
TripAdvisor's complaint brings the total number of cases
before the EU watchdog to 14. Online travel agency Expedia,
which spun off TripAdvisor last year, filed a complaint against
Google with the EU Commission last week.
The majority of complainants are small competitors across
Europe. Google has denied that it stifles competition. U.S.
enforcers are also investigating Google, which controls more
than two-thirds of the global search market.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said last month
he would decide whether to formally charge Google after Easter
on April 8 or drop the investigation which began in 2010.
In separate investigations, EU privacy regulators are
scrutinising Google's new privacy policy, which came into effect
on March 1.