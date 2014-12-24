(Adds European Commission declines to comment on leaked
documents)
Dec 24 Top European truckmakers operated a
cartel for 14 years to delay the progress of emissions-reducing
technology, the Financial Times reported, citing leaked
documents in a European Commission investigation.
The newspaper said that one of the documents states that DAF
Trucks, Daimler, Iveco, Scania, Volvo and
MAN "agreed the timing and price increase levels for the
introduction of new emission technologies" to comply with Euro 3
rules on nitrogen oxide and other emissions in 2000. (on.ft.com/1vanmz5)
A spokeswoman for the European Commission, which announced
last month it had sent charges to truckmakers it accused of a
long-running and serious price-fixing cartel, said it would not
comment on the leaked document. Known as a statement of
objections, it lists the accusations against the firms.
Daimler, Volvo and Iveco parent CNH Industrial all confirmed
receipt last month of the statements of objections, together
with Volkswagen-controlled Scania and MAN.
European Union officials raided several truckmakers in 2011
to start an antitrust investigation. It had found collusion
dating back to January 1997 and ending in January 2011, the
Financial Times said.
"All competitors participated directly and throughout the
full duration in all the constituent elements of the cartel,"
the FT quoted one of the leaked documents as saying.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their annual
revenue if the Commission concludes that there is sufficient
evidence of an infringement of EU rules barring cartels and the
abuse of market dominance.
Germany's Daimler said last week it was setting aside an
additional 600 million euros ($740 million) to cover potential
costs related to the antitrust investigation by the European
Commission.
