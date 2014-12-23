Dec 23 Top European truckmakers operated a
cartel for 14 years to delay the progress of emissions-reducing
technology, the Financial Times reported, citing leaked
documents in a European Commission investigation.
The newspaper said that one of the documents states that DAF
Trucks, Daimler, Iveco, Scania, Volvo and
MAN, "agreed the timing and price increase levels for the
introduction of new emission technologies" to comply with Euro 3
rules on nitrogen oxide and other emissions in 2000. (on.ft.com/1vanmz5)
DAF Trucks, Daimler, Iveco, Scania, Volvo and MAN could not
be reached for a comment outside regular business hours.
European Union officials raided several truckmakers in 2011
to start an antitrust investigation that found collusion dating
back to January 1997 and ending in January 2011, the Financial
Times said.
"All competitors participated directly and throughout the
full duration in all the constituent elements of the cartel,"
the FT quoted one of the leaked documents as saying.
In November, The European Commission sent formal charge
sheets to the truck manufacturers it suspected of price fixing,
the report said.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their annual
revenue if the Commission concludes that there is sufficient
evidence of an infringement of EU rules barring cartels and the
abuse of market dominance.
Germany's Daimler said last week it was setting aside an
additional 600 million euros ($740 million) to cover potential
costs related to the antitrust investigation by the European
Commission.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Grant
McCool)