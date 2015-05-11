BRUSSELS May 11 Turkey's "conflicting" monetary
policy is failing to lower inflation and must focus on price
stability, European Union finance ministers will tell Turkey on
Tuesday in a veiled rebuke of President Tayyip Erdogan's demands
for lower interest rates.
According to a draft statement prepared for the European
Union's yearly economy review of Turkey's EU candidacy, finance
ministers will express their displeasure at Erdogan's pressure
on the central bank, which has also unnerved investors.
"The central bank's unconventional monetary policy
framework, implemented in late 2010, has failed to lower
inflation to the 5 percent target and to anchor inflation
expectations," said the draft statement.
"Although price stability is the central bank's primary
objective, it has simultaneously pursued secondary, sometimes
conflicting, goals," the draft said.
"It appears advisable for the authorities to let monetary
policy focus firmly on the pursuit of price stability and
address the secondary goals with prudential, fiscal or
structural policies."
Erdogan wants a sharp rate cut to boost economic growth
before a June election, even though inflation remains high. That
has partly caused the lira to hit record lows and raised concern
about the bank's independence.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci, a former professor
respected for his command of economic theory, is unlikely to
yield to the sort of rate cuts Erdogan wants.
But Erdogan is wedded to the idea that high rates cause high
inflation, and his criticism of the central bank goes down well
with industrialists who have grown rich during his time in power
and supported more than a decade of electoral success.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)