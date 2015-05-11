BRUSSELS May 11 Turkey's "conflicting" monetary policy is failing to lower inflation and must focus on price stability, European Union finance ministers will tell Turkey on Tuesday in a veiled rebuke of President Tayyip Erdogan's demands for lower interest rates.

According to a draft statement prepared for the European Union's yearly economy review of Turkey's EU candidacy, finance ministers will express their displeasure at Erdogan's pressure on the central bank, which has also unnerved investors.

"The central bank's unconventional monetary policy framework, implemented in late 2010, has failed to lower inflation to the 5 percent target and to anchor inflation expectations," said the draft statement.

"Although price stability is the central bank's primary objective, it has simultaneously pursued secondary, sometimes conflicting, goals," the draft said.

"It appears advisable for the authorities to let monetary policy focus firmly on the pursuit of price stability and address the secondary goals with prudential, fiscal or structural policies."

Erdogan wants a sharp rate cut to boost economic growth before a June election, even though inflation remains high. That has partly caused the lira to hit record lows and raised concern about the bank's independence.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci, a former professor respected for his command of economic theory, is unlikely to yield to the sort of rate cuts Erdogan wants.

But Erdogan is wedded to the idea that high rates cause high inflation, and his criticism of the central bank goes down well with industrialists who have grown rich during his time in power and supported more than a decade of electoral success. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)