* EU unhappy with battle over interest rate policy in Turkey
* Draft EU document calls for tighter monetary policy
* Turkey under review as a candidate for EU membership
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 11 Turkey's "conflicting" monetary
policy is failing to lower inflation and a tighter stance is
needed, European Union finance ministers will tell Turkey on
Tuesday in a veiled rebuke of President Tayyip Erdogan's demands
for lower interest rates.
According to a draft statement prepared for the European
Union's yearly economy review of Turkey's EU candidacy, finance
ministers will express their displeasure at Erdogan's pressure
on the central bank, which has also unnerved investors.
"The central bank's unconventional monetary policy
framework, implemented in late 2010, has failed to lower
inflation to the 5 percent target and to anchor inflation
expectations," said the draft statement.
"Although price stability is the central bank's primary
objective, it has simultaneously pursued secondary, sometimes
conflicting, goals," the draft said.
"It appears advisable for the authorities to let monetary
policy focus firmly on the pursuit of price stability and
address the secondary goals with prudential, fiscal or
structural policies."
The draft document, which will be approved at a meeting of
EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, called for Turkey
to adopt "a tighter monetary policy stance."
The central bank has been battling the lira's falls to
record lows and stubbornly high inflation for months, but has
steered clear of raising rates in the face of political pressure
to support a flagging economy ahead of a June general election.
Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party built its reputation partly
on a decade of rapid growth, has railed against high rates and
accused those who defend them of treason.
At its last policy meeting on April 22, the bank left
interest rates unchanged but used other policy tools - hiking
what it pays on lira reserves and cutting the cost of borrowing
dollars - to try to defend the battered currency.
Economists said the move made an already complicated
monetary policy mix even more complex and highlighted concerns
about the bank's independence.
The bank sharply raised its forecasts for inflation this
year and next at the end of April on the back of a weak lira and
high oil prices, but again signalled that a major interest rate
hike to defend the currency was not an option.
Turkey began talks to join the EU in 2005, 18 years after
applying, and the obstacles to membership have been mainly
political, but it must also bring its economic policy in line
with rules set down by the European Commission to join the bloc.
(Additional reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)